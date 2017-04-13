Garcia (0-1) allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings Wednesday, but was able to escape with a no-decision in a 5-4 win over the Marlins.

Giancarlo Stanton took Garcia deep twice, but the left-hander got enough offensive support to avoid his second loss of the season. The Braves are counting on him to provide some stability to their rotation, but so far he isn't holding up his end of the bargain. Garcia will look for a better result Monday at home against the Padres.