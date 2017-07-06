Braves' Jaime Garcia: Drops fourth straight decision Wednesday
Garcia (2-7) gave up five runs on 10 hits over six-plus innings in Wednesday's 10-4 loss to the Astros. He struck out five.
His run of success in May and early June is a distant memory, as the veteran lefty has now been tagged for 23 runs over his last four starts (22 innings), leaving him with a bloated 4.55 ERA. Garcia is currently set to begin the second half for the Braves, making his next start July 14 at home against the dangerous Diamondbacks.
More News
-
Braves' Jaime Garcia: Hammered again Thursday•
-
Braves' Jaime Garcia: Coughs up six runs in no-decision•
-
Braves' Jaime Garcia: Tagged for six runs Saturday•
-
Braves' Jaime Garcia: Fans nine in Sunday loss•
-
Braves' Jaime Garcia: Takes loss Tuesday despite quality start•
-
Braves' Jaime Garcia: Strong effort in Wednesday's no-decision•
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...