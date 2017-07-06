Garcia (2-7) gave up five runs on 10 hits over six-plus innings in Wednesday's 10-4 loss to the Astros. He struck out five.

His run of success in May and early June is a distant memory, as the veteran lefty has now been tagged for 23 runs over his last four starts (22 innings), leaving him with a bloated 4.55 ERA. Garcia is currently set to begin the second half for the Braves, making his next start July 14 at home against the dangerous Diamondbacks.

