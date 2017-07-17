Braves' Jaime Garcia: Fans seven D-backs in win
Garcia (3-7) allowed just one run on four hits and three walks while striking out seven batters through seven innings during Sunday's win over Arizona.
Garcia has pitched well this season, but it hasn't translated into fantasy success. The veteran lefty has collected just three wins, and his 6.9 K/9 is also an underwhelming mark. With a 4.33 ERA and 1.33 WHIP, Garcia is definitely worth a look in favorable matchups as a streamer in seasonal setups or as a low-priced flier in daily contests. A solid second half could be in store, too. It's worth noting that a daunting road matchup against the Dodgers is up next for Garcia.
