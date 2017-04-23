Braves' Jaime Garcia: Fans six in no-decision
Garcia allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out six batters over six innings during Saturday's loss to Philadelphia.
Garcia has been sharper with each outing and has chipped his ERA down to 4.24. The uptick in strikeouts was also encouraging, as the southpaw entered Saturday's outing with just eight punchouts over 17.1 innings. The veteran is unlikely to receive the run support needed to pile up many wins, and his career 7.22 K/9 and 19.1 strikeout percentage aren't standout marks. Still chasing his first victory of the season, Garcia projects to face the Brewers next weekend.
