Garcia (2-6) allowed six runs on seven hits (two homers) and three walks over six innings during Thursday's loss to the Padres. He struck out six.

This marks the second game in a row Garcia has given up multiple home runs, and the third straight contest in which he's conceded six runs. The trio of tough outings has raised his ERA and WHIP to 4.35 and 1.33, respectively. Unfortunately, things don't get easier for Garcia as he is lined up to make his next start against the Nationals on Wednesday.