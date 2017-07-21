Braves' Jaime Garcia: Reportedly headed to Minnesota
Minnesota is in the final stages of completing a trade for Garcia in exchange for minor leaguers, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
It sounds like the deal may not become official until tomorrow. Garcia would slide into the Minnesota rotation as the No. 4 starter, but it's unclear who the Twins would drop from the rotation.
