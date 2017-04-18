Braves' Jaime Garcia: Tosses quality start en route to no-decision
Garcia didn't factor into the decision Monday against the Padres despite allowing just two runs on five hits and three walks across 6.1 innings. He struck out four.
Garcia allowed a run on three straight hits to start the game, but he settled down and cruised into the seventh before a solo homer with one out ended his night. The veteran tied his season high in strikeouts and made it into the seventh inning for the first time in three starts, needing just 87 pitches to do so. The quality start lowered his ERA to 4.67 after an inauspicious start and he will look to continue his improved performance Saturday against the Phillies.
