Hursh was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday, Kevin McAlpin of the Braves Radio Network reports.

The right-hander returns to Triple-A without making an appearance after his Wednesday call-up. Meanwhile, it seems the Braves are preferring to move forward with Luke Jackson, who was recalled in a corresponding move. Hursh should continue to see plenty of relief opportunities at Gwinnett and could be in line for another shot at the big leagues down the road.

