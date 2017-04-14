Braves' Jason Hursh: Optioned to minors
Hursh was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday, Kevin McAlpin of the Braves Radio Network reports.
The right-hander returns to Triple-A without making an appearance after his Wednesday call-up. Meanwhile, it seems the Braves are preferring to move forward with Luke Jackson, who was recalled in a corresponding move. Hursh should continue to see plenty of relief opportunities at Gwinnett and could be in line for another shot at the big leagues down the road.
