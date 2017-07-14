Hursh was promoted back to Atlanta on Friday.

Hursh comes back to the big-league team in response to Jason Motte's (back) placement on the 10-day disabled list prior to Friday's series opener against the Diamondbacks. During six appearances with the Braves this season, Hursh has accumulated a 1.59 ERA with a WHIP of 1.41 over the course of 5.2 innings of work. The 25-year-old will be another right-handed arm out of the bullpen, but is likely only going to be in the majors for a couple of weeks before returning to Triple-A Gwinnett.