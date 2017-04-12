Hursh was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday, Kevin McAlpin of the Braves Radio Network reports.

The Braves needed another warm body in the bullpen after placing Chaz Roe (back) on the disabled list, so Hursh will get his second cup of coffee with the Braves. The 25-year-old struggled immensely in his first taste of the big leagues last season, but he's held Triple-A opponents scoreless in two appearances this season, so he'll look to carry that into the majors.