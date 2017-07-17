Braves' Jason Hursh: Returns to minors
Hursh was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.
The 25-year-old reliever will return to the minors now that both Sean Rodriguez and Danny Santana are back from the DL. Hursh didn't make a single appearance during this most recent cup of coffee in the big leagues, but his strong showing earlier in the season could help him jump back into Atlanta's bullpen later in the season.
More News
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...