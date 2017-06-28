Hursh was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.

With Bartolo Colon's return from the disabled list (oblique), Hursh proved to be the casualty, getting the demotion Wednesday prior to Colon's start against the Padres. During his few weeks with the team, Hursh tossed 5.2 innings of relief, allowing one earned run with four strikeouts and three walks allowed. Although his outings weren't overly impressive, Hursh will likely get another chance with the team in the near future.