Hursh will compete for a spot in the Braves' bullpen this spring.

The 2013 first-round pick made an inauspicious major league debut in 2016, but Hursh's numbers in the high minors suggest he could have a future as a long man down the road, although one with a low fantasy ceiling due to his reliance on ground balls rather than strikeouts. The 25-year-old may be a long shot to break camp with the Braves, but a quick start for Triple-A Gwinnett could earn him another call up.