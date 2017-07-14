Motte (back) was put on the 10-day DL prior to Friday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Motte suffered a back strain while warming up in the bullpen during Sunday's contest, and wasn't able to recover over the All-Star break. The reliever should be able to return once he's eligible to come off the disabled list barring any setbacks, but could wind up making a few rehab appearances if the team feels as though he could benefit from them. In a corresponding move, the Braves recalled Jason Hursh from Triple-A Gwinnett.