Motte has allowed six runs on five hits over his last two appearances (one inning).

The 35-year-old had allowed only five runs all season prior to the disastrous series against the Astros. Motte's ERA was at a solid 1.78 prior to the last two outings, but now has a 3.76 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with 19 strikeouts across 26.1 innings for the season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast