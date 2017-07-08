Braves' Jason Motte: Struggles in recent appearances
Motte has allowed six runs on five hits over his last two appearances (one inning).
The 35-year-old had allowed only five runs all season prior to the disastrous series against the Astros. Motte's ERA was at a solid 1.78 prior to the last two outings, but now has a 3.76 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with 19 strikeouts across 26.1 innings for the season.
