Braves' Jason Motte: Suffers back strain
Motte suffered a back strain when he was warming up in the bullpen Sunday, but the injury is not believed to be serious, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
He was checked out by the training staff and while he obviously did not make it into the game, it sounds like he will avoid a DL stint and could be ready to pitch after the All-Star break. Motte has a 6.07 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and three blown saves in his last 13.1 innings.
