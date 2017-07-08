Braves' Jim Johnson: Blows seventh save of season Friday
Johnson allowed three runs on four hits and one walk over 0.2 innings to blow the save Friday against the Nationals.
Johnson inherited a three-run lead and simply melted down to cost his team a big win. He's now blown seven saves while posting a 4.23 ERA, but as long has he's the Braves closer, he'll have fantasy value based on his ability to collect saves.
