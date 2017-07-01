Braves' Jim Johnson: Collects 17th save Friday
Johnson allowed one hit before he struck out the side to earn his 17th save of the season Friday against the Athletics.
Johnson has been rock solid since allowing a run in back-to-back games earlier in the month; he's now struck out eight batters and collected three saves in his last three appearances (three innings). The 34-year-old should maintain his role as the Braves' closer with his respectable 3.63 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, and 42:9 K:BB through 34.2 innings this season, though he could be relegated to a setup role if he ends up getting traded.
