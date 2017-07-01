Johnson allowed one hit before he struck out the side to earn his 17th save of the season Friday against the Athletics.

Johnson has been rock solid since allowing a run in back-to-back games earlier in the month; he's now struck out eight batters and collected three saves in his last three appearances (three innings). The 34-year-old should maintain his role as the Braves' closer with his respectable 3.63 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, and 42:9 K:BB through 34.2 innings this season, though he could be relegated to a setup role if he ends up getting traded.