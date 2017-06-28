Johnson gave up one hit and one walk but struck out the side in the ninth inning Tuesday for his 16th save of the season.

Johnson has now converted five of his last six save opportunities, after being charged with two blown saves in a span of four appearances about a month ago. While he seems to be secure in his role with his current club, Johnson could be dealt before the deadline, and it's far from a lock that he'd close for a contending team. Arodys Vizcaino would presumably take over as the closer in Atlanta if Johnson were to be traded.