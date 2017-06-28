Braves' Jim Johnson: Earns 16th save
Johnson gave up one hit and one walk but struck out the side in the ninth inning Tuesday for his 16th save of the season.
Johnson has now converted five of his last six save opportunities, after being charged with two blown saves in a span of four appearances about a month ago. While he seems to be secure in his role with his current club, Johnson could be dealt before the deadline, and it's far from a lock that he'd close for a contending team. Arodys Vizcaino would presumably take over as the closer in Atlanta if Johnson were to be traded.
More News
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....