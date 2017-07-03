Braves' Jim Johnson: Grabs sixth win Sunday
Johnson (6-1) blew his sixth save of the season but was bailed out by his offense and was the pitcher of record when Atlanta scored the game-winning run Sunday against Oakland.
Johnson is struggling to close out games and sports an underwhelming 3.68 ERA. His 11.3 K/9 is an impressive mark, and he does project to stay in the closer role. However, he's a prime trade candidate, and there's potential he would pitch in a setup role with a new club. The veteran has blown 16 of 64 save opportunities over the past three years, after all.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...