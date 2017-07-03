Johnson (6-1) blew his sixth save of the season but was bailed out by his offense and was the pitcher of record when Atlanta scored the game-winning run Sunday against Oakland.

Johnson is struggling to close out games and sports an underwhelming 3.68 ERA. His 11.3 K/9 is an impressive mark, and he does project to stay in the closer role. However, he's a prime trade candidate, and there's potential he would pitch in a setup role with a new club. The veteran has blown 16 of 64 save opportunities over the past three years, after all.