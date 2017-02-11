Johnson is expected to be the Braves' closer to begin the season, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Arodys Vizcaino (shoulder) has trouble staying healthy, and Mauricio Cabrera has yet to fully harness his 100-mph fastball, so Johnson is more the default option than an established ninth-inning stud. Still, he rebounded from a couple of awful seasons to post a 3.06 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 2016 with a career-best 9.5 K/9, and with the rebuilding Braves hoping to surprise in the competitive NL East, Johnson could prove to be a valuable fantasy asset if he hangs onto the closer job and doesn't get traded to further that rebuild.

