Johnson gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to notch the save in a 5-2 win over the Padres.

The veteran closer is off to a solid start to 2017, picking up a win and two saves with a 1.80 ERA and a 5:2 K:BB in his first four appearances. Johnson should have plenty of job security as long as he remains in Atlanta, but if the 33-year-old pitches well in the first half he could find himself on the trading block for a team fully committed to a youth movement.