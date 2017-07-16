Play

Johnson pitched a perfect inning while striking out one to earn the save on Saturday against the Diamondbacks.

Johnson was protecting a three-run lead and had no trouble nailing down his 21st save of the season. Although he's blown seven saves while posting a 4.05 ERA, his ability to close out games along with adding six wins makes him an excellent option at relief pitcher.

