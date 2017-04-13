Johnson struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to pick up his first save of the season in a 5-4 win over the Marlins.

The veteran reliever now has a solid 2.25 ERA and 4:2 K:BB through his first four innings on the season. The Braves haven't been winning many games so far, but Johnson seems set as their closer.

