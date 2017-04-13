Braves' Jim Johnson: Notches first save Wednesday
Johnson struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to pick up his first save of the season in a 5-4 win over the Marlins.
The veteran reliever now has a solid 2.25 ERA and 4:2 K:BB through his first four innings on the season. The Braves haven't been winning many games so far, but Johnson seems set as their closer.
More News
-
Braves' Jim Johnson: Blows save versus Pirates•
-
Braves' Jim Johnson: Earns victory with two-inning outing in extras•
-
Braves' Jim Johnson: Officially named closer•
-
Braves' Jim Johnson: Likely to begin season as closer•
-
Braves' Jim Johnson: Earns 20th save of season Sunday•
-
Braves' Jim Johnson: Signs two-year extension•
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...