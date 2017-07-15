Braves' Jim Johnson: Picks up 20th save Friday
Johnson struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his 20th save of the season in a 4-3 win over the Diamondbacks.
He started the second half on the right foot after ending the first half with his seventh blown save of the year. Johnson's 2.44 FIP, 3.09 xFIP and 49:13 K:BB in 39.1 innings this year could make the veteran righty an enticing trade target at the deadline for a contender looking to bolster their bullpen.
