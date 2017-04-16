Johnson struck out a pair in a perfect inning of work to record his third save of the season in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Padres.

Johnson wasted no time as he was called upon to close out a two-run game, retiring the side in order on just 12 pitches, eight of which went for strikes. The veteran blew his first opportunity of the season, but he has converted each of his last three chances, allowing just one baserunner while striking out four.