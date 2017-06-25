Braves' Jim Johnson: Secures 15th save Saturday
Johnson struck out two batters in a scoreless ninth inning to record his 15th save of the season during Saturday's win over Milwaukee.
Johnson had allowed eight runs in 12.2 innings over 12 appearances with three blown saves leading into Saturday's outing, so the veteran hasn't been sharp recently. In fact, if Atlanta were a contender, he probably wouldn't even be pitching in save situations. However, Johnson will likely continue closing games to buoy his trade value. If dealt, he will probably slide into a setup role, so his fantasy value could be fleeting.
