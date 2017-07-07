Johnson allowed one hit while striking out two in a scoreless inning to pick up his 19th save Thursday in Washington.

Johnson gave up a leadoff double to Wilmer Difo before notching consecutive strikeouts and inducing an Adam Lind groundout to seal the 5-2 victory. He's just one save shy of last season's mark and has already tied his 2011 career high with six wins.

