Braves' Joey Wentz: Dominates at Low-A on Saturday
Wentz tossed six scoreless innings for Low-A Rome on Saturday in a win over Columbia, allowing only one hit and one walk while striking out nine.
It was the 19-year-old's best start of the season so far, but Wentz has been impressive all year and now boasts a 3.03 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 80:23 K:BB in 71.1 innings. The Braves' No. 8 prospect won't be rushed through the system, especially considering just how stacked the organization is when it comes to high-upside arms, but Sally League hitters appear to be overmatched against the lefty and a promotion to High-A before the end of the year could be in the cards.
