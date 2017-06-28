Camargo went 1-for-3 with a two-run double in Tuesday's win over the Padres.

He's now slashing an impressive .353/.378/.500 over his last 10 games with seven RBI and six runs. If the Braves follow through on their plan to try Freddie Freeman at third base when he comes off the DL, Camargo could get bumped to the bench or even back to Triple-A Gwinnett, but at the moment he's doing everything he can to convince the club to leave him at the hot corner.