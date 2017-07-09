Braves' Johan Camargo: Hits first big-league homer
Camargo went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, a walk and two runs scored Sunday against the Nationals.
This was his first big-league home run, and he is awfully hot at the plate right now. Camargo is 10-for-16 with four doubles, two walks and two strikeouts over his last five games. It will be difficult for the Braves to give him everyday at-bats in the second half, but he should play enough to have deep-league appeal.
