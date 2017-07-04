Braves' Johan Camargo: Not in lineup Tuesday
Camargo is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Astros.
As expected, Camargo will retreat to the bench with Freddie Freeman (wrist) back from the disabled list and taking over starting duties at third base. Camargo won't carry much, if any, fantasy value moving forward, and he could ultimately end up back at Triple-A if the Braves want him to see more regular at-bats.
