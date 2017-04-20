Braves' Johan Camargo: Sent back to minors
Camargo was optioned back to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.
The move is to make room on the roster for Matt Kemp (hamstring), who is returning from the disabled list Thursday. Camargo appeared in five games and went 1-for-4 with one RBI during his brief stint with the big league club. With his path to the majors seemingly blocked for the time being, he'll head back to Triple-A and continue to serve as a reserve option.
More News
-
Podcast: Buying or Selling
We know Washington and Texas have already changed closers, so is St. Louis next? Not all of...
-
Waivers: Garrett, Vargas make cases
Amir Garrett is widely owned by now, but not Jason Vargas. Scott White touches on them and...
-
Prospects: Is Meadows the answer?
Austin Meadows would seem like a logical choice to step in for the suspended Starling Marte,...
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...