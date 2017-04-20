Camargo was optioned back to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.

The move is to make room on the roster for Matt Kemp (hamstring), who is returning from the disabled list Thursday. Camargo appeared in five games and went 1-for-4 with one RBI during his brief stint with the big league club. With his path to the majors seemingly blocked for the time being, he'll head back to Triple-A and continue to serve as a reserve option.