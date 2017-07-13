Ramirez has allowed three runs (two earned) with seven holds across his last nine appearances (eight innings).

The 27-year-old had an ugly 5.79 ERA over 9.1 innings in June, but still carries a 2.70 ERA and 1.06 WHIP with 31 strikeouts across 36.2 innings this season. Ramirez now leads the Braves with 16 holds on the season, and should see more opportunities for high-leverage situations if he can continue to rebound from his rough June.