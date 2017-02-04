Ramirez is expected to win a bullpen spot with the Braves this spring.

The 27-year-old is now on his third organization after coming over from the Mariners in 2015, but has yet to establish himself as a reliable major league arm. He did post solid numbers for the Braves in 32.2 innings last season after a strong run for Triple-A Gwinnett, though, and in a bullpen lacking in proven arms, Ramirez stands a good shot at winning a significant role this spring. He could be a useful source of K's and holds in fantasy formats where that has value.