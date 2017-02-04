Ramirez is expected to win a bullpen spot with the Braves this spring.

The 27-year-old is now on his third organization after coming over from the Mariners in 2015, but has yet to establish himself as a reliable major league arm. He did post solid numbers for the Braves in 32.2 innings last season after a strong run for Triple-A Gwinnett, though, and in a bullpen lacking in proven arms, Ramirez stands a good shot at winning a significant role this spring. He could be a useful source of K's and holds in fantasy formats where that has value.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola