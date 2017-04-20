Braves' Josh Collmenter: Available to pitch Friday
Collmenter will be available to pitch Friday's game against the Phillies, David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Collmenter pitched three shutout innings in Wednesday's game against the nationals, although he gave up five hits and a walk in that time. Collmenter is typically used in extended relief situations, but those looking for a source of strikeouts will want to look elsewhere. For his career, Collmenter has career K/9 of just 6.31.
