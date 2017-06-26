Braves' Julio Teheran: Allows seven runs through three
Teheran (6-6) allowed seven runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three batters through just three innings during Sunday's loss to Milwaukee.
The righty surrendered two more home runs Sunday and has now allowed 14 through his past eight starts to balloon his HR/9 to 1.9 for the campaign. It's a concerning trend for Teheran, and his 5.30 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 6.2 K/9 shouldn't instill much confidence in his fantasy upside moving forward. A road start against the Athletics is up next for Teheran.
