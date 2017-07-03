Braves' Julio Teheran: Fans eight in no-decision

Teheran allowed two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out eight batters through 6.1 innings during Sunday's win over Oakland. He didn't factor into the decision.

The eight punchouts were a season high for Teheran, and despite allowing another home run, this was easily one of his better starts of the season. The long ball has been a serious problem of late, as Teheran owns a 2.7 HR/9 through his past nine games and a 1.9 mark for the year. It's probably still best to be selective with his matchups, too. He projects to face Washington at Nationals Park in his next start, which is obviously a daunting test.