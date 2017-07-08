Braves' Julio Teheran: Fires seven shutout innings in Saturday win
Teheran (7-6) allowed no runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five across seven innings to earn the win Saturday against the Nationals.
Teheran was provided a 6-0 lead after three innings and easily coasted to his seventh victory of the campaign. He's now had two consecutive solid starts, and he owns a 4.79 ERA, but based on some of the horrendous outings he's had this year, he still remains as a fantasy option with significant risk. He'll make his next start at a time yet to be determined after the All-Star break.
