Braves' Julio Teheran: Now slated to start Wednesday

Teheran is now scheduled to start Wednesday against the Mets following Tuesday's postponement, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan reports.

The Braves will keep their entire rotation in order, with everyone simply moving back a day following the rainout. After three straight quality starts to open the 2017 campaign, Teheran was rocked four seven runs over four innings against Washington his last time out. He has an 18:11 K:BB in 23 innings so far this season.