Braves' Julio Teheran: Pitches well in loss Monday

Teheran (7-7) allowed two runs on five hits and four walks while striking out five batters through six innings during Monday's loss to the Cubs.

It had been a year-long struggle at SunTrust Park for Teheran, so Monday's showing was a welcomed step in the right direction for fantasy owners. He's posted a high-end 2.53 ERA and 1.18 WHIP on the road, so it might be best to consider utilizing him in away matchups only moving forward. It's also worth noting that his 6.6 K/9 is well below the 7.9 mark he posted through the past four seasons. Teheran lines up for a daunting road matchup against the Dodgers in his next start.