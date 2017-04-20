Braves' Julio Teheran: Rocked by Nats on Wednesday

Teheran (1-1) was hammered for seven runs on seven hits and three walks over four innings in Wednesday's 14-4 loss to the Nationals. He struck out three.

His nemesis Bryce Harper did most of the damage, launching a solo shot in the first inning and a grand slam in the second to put Teheran and the Braves in a hole from which they couldn't recover. The 26-year-old's control has been shaky so far -- he's walked at least three batters in three of four outings -- but he came into Wednesday having recorded three straight quality starts and will look to get back on track Tuesday on the road against the Mets.