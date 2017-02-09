Braves' Julio Teheran: Will pitch for Team Colombia at WBC

Teheran will pitch for Team Colombia at the WBC, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 26-year-old has a strong bounceback campaign in 2016, and will be the ace of a Colombia staff that lacks established major league arms aside from the White Sox's Jose Quintana. Teheran could make a quick return to camp for the Braves, though, as Colombia is in a tough qualifying group that also features Team USA and the defending champions, the Dominican Republic.