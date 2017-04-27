Braves' Julio Teheran: Works around walks to beat Mets
Teheran (2-1) held the Mets to two runs on four hits and four walks over 6.1 innings in Wednesday's 8-2 victory. He struck out four.
Walks have been an issue for Teheran in the early going, as his 22:15 K:BB in 29.1 innings isn't too impressive. The righty does have a solid 3.38 ERA, but it comes with an ugly 1.40 WHIP that seems to be inviting regression. Indeed, both FIP (4.07) and xFIP (5.15) point to Teheran getting off quite lucky to this point. That said, he'll draw a rematch against the all-or-nothing Mets offense on Monday, and if the 26-year-old continues limiting homers as he has been, he could keep the good times rolling.
