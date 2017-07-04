Braves' Kevin Maitan: Picks up hit in pro debut Monday
Maitan went 1-for-1 with a walk in his first professional game Monday with the GCL Braves.
Hitting third as the DH, the 17-year-old got his pro career off to a rousing start. Atlanta isn't going to rush their prized international signing from last year, but Maitan's already the organization's No. 2 fantasy prospect due to his sky-high offensive upside. The lead time may be long for dynasty league GMs who invest in him, but his elite bat speed and power potential could begin to pay dividends as soon as 2020.
