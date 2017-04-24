Braves' Kolby Allard: Tosses five scoreless frames Sunday
Allard allowed five hits and a walk while striking out five over five scoreless innings for Double-A Mississippi on Sunday.
The 19-year-old lefty's strikeout rate has taken a step back in his first four starts at Double-A, as he has only a 14:5 K:BB through 21 innings, but his 1.29 ERA and 1.10 WHIP indicate that Allard hasn't been overmatched at all despite his youth relative to the hitters he's facing. The 2015 first-round pick has an enviable combination of polish and projectability, and if he continues not just holding his own but thriving at Double-A, Allard's already high fantasy stock will jump through the roof.
