Medlen (shoulder) signed a minor league contract with the Braves on Friday, David O'Brien of the AJC reports.

Medlen returns to the Braves organization after having his option declined by the Royals this offseason. Injuries have limited him to just 21 total major league appearances over the past two seasons, including a shoulder injury that put him on the shelf after May 10. According to Mark Bowman of MLB.com, Medlen says he is behind schedule in terms of his rehab, so the Braves will take it slow with their newly acquired right-hander as spring training begins.