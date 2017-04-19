Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Hits bench Wednesday
Suzuki is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Nationals, David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Suzuki had started the last two games with Tyler Flowers (hamstring) unable to catch due to injury, but he'll concede backstop duties to No. 3 option Anthony Recker on Wednesday. With knuckleballer R.A. Dickey on the mound Thursday, Suzuki, Dickey's personal catcher, should be in store for another start in the series finale, but it's expected that Flowers will be back behind the plate at some point over the weekend. Once that materializes, Suzuki probably won't be in line for regular at-bats.
More News
-
Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Struggles catching knuckler Saturday•
-
Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Batting eighth Friday•
-
Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Two more hits Saturday•
-
Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Hits first spring homer Wednesday•
-
Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Smacks three doubles Sunday•
-
Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Set to sign with Braves•
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Severino heating up
With Starling Marte suspended, which players are worth the effort off the waiver wire? Also,...
-
Waiver Wire: Add Frazier?
Heath Cummings analyzes the opportunity for Adam Frazier and says you should add Joe Ross before...
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...