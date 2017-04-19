Suzuki is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Nationals, David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Suzuki had started the last two games with Tyler Flowers (hamstring) unable to catch due to injury, but he'll concede backstop duties to No. 3 option Anthony Recker on Wednesday. With knuckleballer R.A. Dickey on the mound Thursday, Suzuki, Dickey's personal catcher, should be in store for another start in the series finale, but it's expected that Flowers will be back behind the plate at some point over the weekend. Once that materializes, Suzuki probably won't be in line for regular at-bats.