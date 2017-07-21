Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Hits eighth homer in win over Dodgers
Suzuki went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run during Thursday's win over the Dodgers.
Suzuki is pairing with Tyler Flowers to provide excellent production from the catcher position for Atlanta. Unfortunately, because the duo is splitting time, it limits the fantasy upside of both. Suzuki's .257/.342/.471 slash line isn't the worst fallback option in cavernous settings, though.
