Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Plays hero against former club

Suzuki went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs, including the game-winning blast in the top of the 12th inning of Sunday's win over Oakland.

The backstop broke into the league with Oakland a decade ago, so it's a nice narrative to note alongside his best game of the season. The veteran is posting solid numbers while splitting time behind the plate with Tyler Flowers. Suzuki's .871 OPS would be a career-high mark, but his fantasy value and upside are capped because of his limited playing time.