Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Plays hero against former club
Suzuki went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs, including the game-winning blast in the top of the 12th inning of Sunday's win over Oakland.
The backstop broke into the league with Oakland a decade ago, so it's a nice narrative to note alongside his best game of the season. The veteran is posting solid numbers while splitting time behind the plate with Tyler Flowers. Suzuki's .871 OPS would be a career-high mark, but his fantasy value and upside are capped because of his limited playing time.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...